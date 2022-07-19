Advertisement
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar enjoy their time in UK ahead of release of film

  • Akshay Kumar is promoting Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar.
  • Film stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth.
  • Aanand L Rai’s film is about a brother’s unconditional love for his sisters
Akshay Kumar is promoting Raksha Bandhan. Aanand L Rai’s film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. It’s about a brother’s unconditional love for his sisters. Akshay Kumar uploaded a photo with Bhumi Pednekar on Monday. He wore ribbed jeans and a patterned shirt, while the actress wore a black jacket, formal slacks, and golden earrings.

Akshay, who shared the post, wrote: “We’re getting back together on the big screen, so bring the whole family. Watch #RakshaBandhan at a theatre near you on August 11.” In the picture, they look like they are walking through Edinburgh, Scotland, on a zebra crossing. Akshay is holding Bhumi’s hand as they cross the street, which is very sweet. In the comedy-drama Raksha Bandhan, the actor from Sooryavanshi will work with Bhumi again.

Raksha Bandhan is the second collaboration of Akshay and Bhumi after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ trailer, Akshay can be seen arguing with his girlfriend (Bhumi Pednekar) because of his sisters. He first wants his four sisters to get married and then tie the knot with the love of his life. However, given the circumstances, Akshay finds himself in a difficult situation, where he could lose his girlfriend forever.

After Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay’s third movie of the year is Raksha Bandhan. It will come out at the same time as Laal Singh Chaddha, a highly anticipated movie starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.

Akshay Kumar song ‘Done Kar Do’ OUT
Akshay Kumar song ‘Done Kar Do’ OUT

Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year...

Raksha Bandhan is made by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, so that’s something to keep in mind. The movie is set to come out on August 11, and it will go up against Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aside from Aanand L. Rai’s film, Akshay will be in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha, etc., in the near future.

 

 

