Alex Murdaugh indicted for killing his wife and kid

Alex Murdaugh was visiting his mother at the time of the killings.

Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death.

Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report the shooting after finding the victim.

Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh is suspected of killing his wife and kid in 2021.

The once-famous but now-disbarred lawyer however charged with two counts of murder and two counts of having a pistol during a violent crime.

“Alex wants everyone to know he didn’t kill Maggie and Paul. He cared most about them “Murdaugh’s lawyers said in a statement Thursday.

The following case development upset the lawyers.

“It was clear from the beginning that police and the AG jumped to the wrong conclusion.”

Harpootlian and Griffin will file a speedy trial motion “requesting that the Attorney General turn over all evidence within 30 days as required by law and (demanding) a trial within 60 days of obtaining this information.”

Keel said the indictment was “a step toward justice for Maggie and Paul.”

“SLED agents and our friends have worked every day to find who killed Maggie and Paul,” Keel added. “The investigation however never lost. From the beginning, I emphasized doing justice.”

SLED says Murdaugh sued himself and won an insurance settlement with her family’s support. He promised the family settlement money. SLED filings say he put $3 million into a concealed account.

