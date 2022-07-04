Ali Safina Discuss About Meera And Captain Naveed

Meera Jee may or may not be Captain Naveed’s wife.

Host Ali Safina revealed that Meera was the object of love for all 12 of the candidates.

Since the start of the Pakistani entertainment business, Meera has without a doubt been the most contentious celebrity. The show’s host, Ali Safina, appeared on Hasna Mana Hai and made some startling revelations about it.

We have seen her do it all and do it well. From her English mistakes to her odd project choices. Her trip to Bollywood, the legend and mystery surrounding her marriages, and her press conferences.

The Captain Naveed episode also fits this description. He may or may not be her husband.

On a previous reality show, she was tasked with finding her future husband. Known as Kon Banega Meera Patti, the program.

Ali claimed that in order to win her hand in marriage, the contenders used to try to please Captain Naveed.

However, things turned out differently than Meera and Captain Naveed had indicated at the time, and he wasn’t even Meera’s brother.