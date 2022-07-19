Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Amitabh Bachchan shares PIC of him wearing Pyjamas on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets
Amitabh Bachchan shares PIC of him wearing Pyjamas on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

Amitabh Bachchan shares PIC of him wearing Pyjamas on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

Articles
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan shares PIC of him wearing Pyjamas on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

Amitabh Bachchan shares PIC of him wearing Pyjamas on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

Advertisement
  • Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture of him wearing a pyjama on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 
  • Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmmastra.
  • He is also a part of Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati.
Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon the true sense of the term. His acting skills, gait, voice and dance moves have been emulated by performers across generations. Even today, his fans imitate his style and fashion sense. But this time, it feels like Big B is inspired by the fashion sense of one and only Ranveer Singh. Yes! you heard it right! Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him wearing a pyjama on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and it sure looked like one of Ranveer’s outfit. Well see for yourself!

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

Also Read

Amitabh Bachan turns 78-year-old
Amitabh Bachan turns 78-year-old

Known as the Shahanshah of the Bollywood, veteran actor Amitabh Bachan has...

The veteran actor will also reunite with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K. Apart from that, he also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Renuka claims she was told to quit her dreams of becoming a heroine
Renuka claims she was told to quit her dreams of becoming a heroine
Piers Morgan asks Rishi Sunak's thoughts on sitting beside Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan asks Rishi Sunak's thoughts on sitting beside Meghan Markle
Pathaan has been dubbed a
Pathaan has been dubbed a "pale copy of Hollywood" by Siddharth
Prince Harry was terrified about family's opinion on Chelsy Davy's 'short skirts'
Prince Harry was terrified about family's opinion on Chelsy Davy's 'short skirts'
SRK is said to as a
SRK is said to as a "king, legend, friend, but above all superb actor"
Gauri was advised by SRK to cease worrying about his sleeping habits
Gauri was advised by SRK to cease worrying about his sleeping habits
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story