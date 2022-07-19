Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture of him wearing a pyjama on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon the true sense of the term. His acting skills, gait, voice and dance moves have been emulated by performers across generations. Even today, his fans imitate his style and fashion sense. But this time, it feels like Big B is inspired by the fashion sense of one and only Ranveer Singh. Yes! you heard it right! Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him wearing a pyjama on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and it sure looked like one of Ranveer’s outfit. Well see for yourself!

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

The veteran actor will also reunite with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K. Apart from that, he also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.