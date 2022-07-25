Actress Ayeza Khan is embroiled in controversy following serious allegations made by her brother Ahad’s former fiancée Aruba Tariq.

When Aruba detailed the encounter in full on her Facebook page, the incident came to light.

She accused Ayeza of ruining her wedding, mistreating her, being a bad mother, haughty, and arrogant, as well as of detesting her in-laws.

She and Ayeza’s brother used to like one another, according to Tariq, and after they connected on social media, he (Ahad) proposed to her. Ayeza’s brother Ahad is a cheater and his family is a liar, she continued, so they decided not to get married even though their wedding preparations were well underway.

She also revealed that Ayeza’s brother was not even graduated but his family claimed he is a well-educated man and is doing a good job.

Ahad, she claimed, is totally dependent on Ayeza for financial support. She further revealed that the Pyare Afzal actress despises her husband’s family and is a terrible mother.

Aruba also revealed that Ayeza’s family mistreats their servants and refuses to hire anyone from a different sect. Additionally, she claimed that within a three-month period, all of their servants left.

Additionally, she said that Sarah Khan, an actress, was dating Ayezha Khan’s brother.

Ayeza used to make fun of Sarah by saying, “Pehle mere bhai ki shaadhi Sarah se honi thi, wo to bohat kamati thi,” according to Galaxy Lollywood’s chat with Aruba. She implied that she wanted Aruba to support Ahad financially and travel with him.

