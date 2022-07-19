Asha Negi opens up on how life has changed for her over the years

Asha Negi is one of the most successful actresses in the industry.

She debuted in the television world in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina.

Asha had always been an outgoing person.

Advertisement

Asha Negi is one of the television actresses who doesn’t need an introduction. She is one of the most successful actresses in the industry and debuted in the television world in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. Over the years, she has proved her acting prowess by starring in numerous popular shows. Being under the limelight, Asha had always been an outgoing person, and maintaining that presence is quite tough. The actress also has an active presence on her social media and often shares videos from the gym or her kathak classes.

Asha recently discussed how her life and priorities have changed. Asha: “My life has changed drastically.” I’ve set priorities as times change. My schedule includes the gym, Kathak sessions, and’me’ time. If I had to provide advise, I’d say, “Love yourself and do what makes you happy.”

Also Read Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in white at SFO Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on vacation in San Jose, California....

Asha has appeared in Pavitra Rishta, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Nach Baliye, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kalpana, and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. She debuted in 2019 in Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi. Fans loved the show. The actress is more active online and recently appeared in Collar Bomb with Jimmy Shergill. Asha is filming for OTT and will keep fans updated.

Advertisement

.