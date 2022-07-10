Advertisement
At least 14 killed in mass shooting at Soweto bar

At least 14 killed in mass shooting at Soweto bar

At least 14 killed in mass shooting at Soweto bar

At least 14 killed in mass shooting at Soweto bar

  • A gang of males with rifles stormed into a club in Nomzamo, near Johannesburg.
  • Police don’t know why the tavern however targeted.
  • 12 perished at the site, while 11 were transferred to a neighboring hospital. 
At least 15 people were killed in a bar shooting in Soweto on Sunday, according to reporters.

Local authorities reported multiple injuries. About an hour after midnight, a gang of males with rifles and 9mm pistols stormed into a club in Nomzamo, near Johannesburg at Soweto bar, and began firing “at random”

23 people however shot, police said. 12 perished at the site, while 11 transferred to a neighboring hospital. Two more people died at the hospital. Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the criminals.

“Weak. Looking at the dead, you can tell that everyone was trying to leave the tavern “Gauteng’s police chief.

Mawela said police don’t know why the tavern however targeted. “With your help, we’ll solve this case,” he stated.

“Every violent death is abhorrent and scary, and we must work together to develop communities and make South Africa a terrible environment for criminals,” he said.

The country was still mourning the loss of 22 young kids, some as young as 13, who perished last month at an East London tavern under strange circumstances.

