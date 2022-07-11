Ayaz Sadiq resigns as economics minister for personal reasons

Ayaz Sadiq quits his job as minister of economic affairs, citing “Personal Reasons”.

Punjab’s Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also quit for “personal reasons”.

The news source says that they will be running the PMLN campaign in Punjab by-elections.

Ayaz Sadiq quits his job as minister of economic affairs, citing “Personal Reasons.”

On Saturday, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq gave notice that he was leaving his job as Minister for Economic Affairs.

The minister said that the decision however made for “personal reasons” and that the news was true.

“I can’t stay in the office because of personal reasons.” The minister wrote in his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I would continue to work as hard as I could for the country and the party,” he wrote.

On the other hand, Punjab’s Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also quit for “personal reasons” at the same time.

As was said, Hamza Shahbaz accepted his resignation as Chief Minister of Punjab.

The news source says that Ayaz Sadiq and Salman Rafique quit because they will be running the PMLN campaign in Punjab by-elections.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the news by saying that the two ministers resigned because elections are happening in their constituencies. However, they will put back in their positions after the elections.