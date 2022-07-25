Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan hosts a family photo shoot to celebrate 12 million followers

Ayeza Khan hosts a family photo shoot to celebrate 12 million followers

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan hosts a family photo shoot to celebrate 12 million followers

Ayeza Khan celebrates 12 million followers

Advertisement
  • Ayeza Khan is one of the best actresses of Pakistani drama industry.
  • She is also the biggest social media influencer in Pakistan.
  • She became the first celebrity to achieve 12 million followers on Instagram.
Advertisement

One of the top actors in Pakistani drama, Ayeza Khan is also one of the country’s top social media influencers. The diva went on to become the first famous person to reached 12 million Instagram followers. She commemorated the occasion with a family picture shoot.

Along with her mother, younger brother, and sister; her children Hoorain and Rayan attended the gathering.

Have a look at some adorable click from Ayeza’s celebration:

Ayeza Khan

Also Read

Ayeza Khan becomes the first Pakistani celebrity to hit 12 million on Instagram
Ayeza Khan becomes the first Pakistani celebrity to hit 12 million on Instagram

Ayeza Khan has reached another milestone on Instagram by becoming the first...

Advertisement

The most followed celebrity of Pakistan has expressed gratitude to her followers and admirers for supporting her career:

She is a iconic, mother-of-two who always inspired other women with her empowering post on self-love and strength.

Advertisement

The 31-years-old actress is unquestionably one of Pakistan’s greatest actresses. She has several notable followers in the audience like Meray Pass Tum Ho and Chupke Chupke. These are the plays that are always in demand. The duo has appeared in various dramas together, including Meharposh, Jab We Wed, and Sari Bhool Humari Thi.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.  It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

It should be noted that the popular actress married to actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 and the couple shared two children together.

Also Read

Ayeza Khan celebrates 7th birthday of her daughter Hoorain
Ayeza Khan celebrates 7th birthday of her daughter Hoorain

Ayeza Khan marked 7th birthday of her daughter Hoorain. She shared cute...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story