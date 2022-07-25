Ayeza Khan is one of the best actresses of Pakistani drama industry.

One of the top actors in Pakistani drama, Ayeza Khan is also one of the country’s top social media influencers. The diva went on to become the first famous person to reached 12 million Instagram followers. She commemorated the occasion with a family picture shoot.

Along with her mother, younger brother, and sister; her children Hoorain and Rayan attended the gathering.

Have a look at some adorable click from Ayeza’s celebration:

The most followed celebrity of Pakistan has expressed gratitude to her followers and admirers for supporting her career:

She is a iconic, mother-of-two who always inspired other women with her empowering post on self-love and strength.

The 31-years-old actress is unquestionably one of Pakistan’s greatest actresses. She has several notable followers in the audience like Meray Pass Tum Ho and Chupke Chupke. These are the plays that are always in demand. The duo has appeared in various dramas together, including Meharposh, Jab We Wed, and Sari Bhool Humari Thi.

She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

It should be noted that the popular actress married to actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 and the couple shared two children together.

