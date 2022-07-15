Biden demands public explanation of Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

Biden says the US wants a “full and honest explanation” of Shireen Abu Akleh’s death.

She was killed while documenting an Israeli military operation in the West Bank.

The US acknowledged earlier this month that Israeli gunfire “certainly” killed her.

President Biden said Friday that the US wants a “full and honest explanation” of how Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while documenting an Israeli military operation in the West Bank. Abu Akleh died while covering the operation.

The US acknowledged earlier this month that Israeli gunfire “certainly” killed Abu Akleh in May. But there, however “no reason to suggest this done on purpose.”

Price stated the bullet’s appearance prevented a “definitive conclusion.” After the US findings, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz remarked, “It’s impossible to know who shot her.” The Israeli government had previously stated a Palestinian militant killed her.

Palestinian leaders and Abu Akleh’s family have criticized the US probe and asked it to do more to punish Israel for killing him.

Abu Akleh was famous in the Arab world for writing about how Israel handled Palestinians.

Eight eyewitnesses, a forensic audio analyst, and an explosives expert told that Israeli soldiers targeted Abu Akleh. She died wearing a helmet and a “Press” blue protection vest.

Biden said Abu Akleh’s death was a “great loss” in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Friday.

“I hope her legacy encourages more young people to disclose the truth and tell often-ignored experiences. The U.S. will remain advocating for a full and clear explanation of her death and for media freedom worldwide “said Biden.

Moreover, “She was a proud Palestinian-American. She worked for a democratically vital independent media outlet.”

On his way to visit Abbas, Biden went past Bethlehem, where a mural depicting Abu Akleh however painted on Israel’s high concrete wall.

