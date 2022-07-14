Biden doesn’t mention the Khashoggi murder

Biden said he’ll discuss Khashoggi with Saudi leaders on Friday.

US officials told CNN that Biden will mention the journalist’s death.

Oil production will be covered, but not as the main topic of the meeting.

President Biden didn’t say he’d discuss Jamal Khashoggi’s death in 2018 this week. He “always” talks about human rights and his views on murder are “clear.”

He said he’ll discuss Khashoggi with Saudi leaders on Friday. Friday, he will visit Saudi King Salman and his aides in Jeddah.

Reporters said US officials hope MBS meets alone. Saudi hosts may decide the meeting’s result.

US officials told that Biden will mention Khashoggi’s death and that MBS will take responsibility.

A declassified CIA report claims the crown prince approved Khashoggi’s killing, but he denies it.

President Trump defended his decision to meet with MBS in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. He said his trip will benefit the US.

“There are so many things at stake that I want to make it clear that we can continue to lead in the area and not leave a hole,” Biden said.

Friday, he will address Saudi authorities directly. It will be a message of peace and the opportunities a more stable, united region may bring to the region and the world.

Oil production will be covered, but not as the main topic. The meeting should boost output in the Kingdom. He said he’ll push US interests, not just oil, in Saudi Arabia.

He said he’ll speak with Middle Eastern leaders and attend a GCC+3 meeting.

Biden suggested he can fix Trump’s the Middle East “mistake.”

