Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince before crucial meeting

Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince before crucial meeting

Articles
Advertisement
Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince before crucial meeting

Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince before crucial meeting

Advertisement
  • President Biden’s fist bump with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent Twitter into a frenzy.
  • Everyone from the CEO of The Washington Post to Rep. Adam Schiff called it “shameful”
  • A study alleged the crown prince was behind the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.
Advertisement

President Biden fist bump of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday sent Twitter into a frenzy. Everyone from the CEO of The Washington Post to Rep. Adam Schiff labeled it “shameful.”

The study was released by the Biden administration last year. It alleged the crown prince was behind the operation to arrest or kill Jamal Khashoggi.

The White House announced before his travel to the Middle East that he wouldn’t shake hands because of COVID-19. Many observers felt the advice was a method for him to avoid shaking hands with the crown prince. But the president shook hands with practically everyone he met on the tarmac when he arrived.

When Biden traveled to the Al Salam Royal Palace, he welcomed the crown prince with a first bump that didn’t go down well on social media. In a statement, Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan called the fist bump “shameful.”

“The fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salman was awkward. It provided MBS the undeserved redemption he had been yearning for “Ryan stated.

The White House has justified the “strategic” alliance between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia by declaring that President Biden wants to “make peace” with the country.

Advertisement

During a Democratic presidential primary debate in 2019, Biden said he would make the country a “pariah” around the world because of how it treats people terribly, breaks international law, and is overtly against the U.S., as by killing Khashoggi.

Also Read

Joe Biden makes his first presidential trip to the Middle East
Joe Biden makes his first presidential trip to the Middle East

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel for his first visit...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story