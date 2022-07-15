Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince before crucial meeting

President Biden’s fist bump with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent Twitter into a frenzy.

President Biden fist bump of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday sent Twitter into a frenzy. Everyone from the CEO of The Washington Post to Rep. Adam Schiff labeled it “shameful.”

The study was released by the Biden administration last year. It alleged the crown prince was behind the operation to arrest or kill Jamal Khashoggi.

The White House announced before his travel to the Middle East that he wouldn’t shake hands because of COVID-19. Many observers felt the advice was a method for him to avoid shaking hands with the crown prince. But the president shook hands with practically everyone he met on the tarmac when he arrived.

When Biden traveled to the Al Salam Royal Palace, he welcomed the crown prince with a first bump that didn’t go down well on social media. In a statement, Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan called the fist bump “shameful.”

“The fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salman was awkward. It provided MBS the undeserved redemption he had been yearning for “Ryan stated.

The White House has justified the “strategic” alliance between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia by declaring that President Biden wants to “make peace” with the country.

During a Democratic presidential primary debate in 2019, Biden said he would make the country a “pariah” around the world because of how it treats people terribly, breaks international law, and is overtly against the U.S., as by killing Khashoggi.

