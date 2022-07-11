Biden Jerusalem trip: what to anticipate

Joe Biden is visiting Jerusalem as part of a Middle East trip.

The American is also meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu who may make a comeback.

Dan Shapiro discussed what to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Joe Biden is visiting Jerusalem this week as part of a Middle East trip. His trip to Jerusalem took 18 months to prepare. He’ll then go to Saudi Arabia.

Trump visited Jerusalem four months after assuming office.

Biden wanted to tone down the previous administration’s backing for Israel and restore relations with the Palestinians. The White House has made it plain it doesn’t want to expend political capital on peace talks.

The visit comes less than a month after Israel’s last government dissolved. This will convince Washington that this is not the time for Israeli-Palestinian discussions. Instead, focus on Israel’s increasing partnerships with other countries and the Palestinian economy.

Yair Lapid will greet Biden in Israel. The American is also meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, who, according to polls, may make a comeback. When the President shakes hands with the former Israeli prime minister, you may see Trump’s shadow.

Israel is holding its fifth election in less than four years. Even though Yair Lapid is more moderate on the Palestinian issue than Naftali Bennett or Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli election campaigns are not the best moment for Palestinian gestures.