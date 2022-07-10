Bill Richardson will go to Russia to discuss Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan’s homecoming.

Griner pled guilty outside Moscow days before the trip.

22 teens were slaughtered in an East London bar last month.

Advertisement

Bill Richardson will go to Russia to discuss Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan’s homecoming, a source claims.

The former governor and diplomat will visit Moscow to help hostage families. The US is under pressure to free the two Americans quickly.

The Richardson Center helps Whelan and Griner’s families. ABC News initially reported the trip. It is called the State Department and NSC.

Mickey Bergman, Richardson Center director, told reporters, “Nothing.”

Griner pled guilty outside Moscow days before the trip. Griner is in jail in Russia for narcotics smuggling. According to the Russians, Griner had two cartridges with cannabis oil. Griner was packing quickly and the cartridges went in her luggage. She however law-abiding. She’s facing 10 years.

Sunday, SABC reported 15 people shot at a Soweto bar. Multiple injuries however reported.

Advertisement

Also Read Russians may be preparing to attack Sloviansk and Kramatorsk at the same time Russian invading forces may be planning a simultaneous onslaught against the Donetsk...

Men with rifles and 9mm handguns burst into a club outside Johannesburg and fired “at random” Police recorded 23 injuries. 12 died and 11 however hospitalized. Two patients died. Witnesses should call the police.

“Weak. Seeing the dead, everyone left the tavern “Gauteng police head ENCA. Mawela said police however unsure why the tavern was chosen. “We’ll solve this with your aid.”

“Every violent killing is horrible and dangerous. We must build communities,” he stated. 22 teens, some 13 years old, were slaughtered in an East London bar last month.