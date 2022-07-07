Advertisement
Bold Remark Made By Dua Zehra In Most Recent Interview

Bold Remark Made By Dua Zehra In Most Recent Interview
  • The case of Dua Zehra has once again attracted attention.
  • The girl’s apparent kidnapping and elopement, caused a social media outrage.
  • Her tortuous legal trip through two provinces served as fodder for pundits and talking heads on television.
Following the release of Dua Zehra’s most recent medical report in response to the court’s ruling, the case of Dua Zehra has once again attracted attention.

The girl’s apparent kidnapping and elopement, which her parents claim however illegal, caused a social media outrage.

Her tortuous legal trip through two provinces served as fodder for social media pundits and talking heads on television.

The medical report states that she is between the ages of 15 and 16. Following the filing of a lawsuit in court by Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Ali Kazmi to ascertain his daughter’s true age. A 10-member medical board provided the court with the findings.

In a recent interview, Dua Zehra made a forceful declaration in response to the most recent court ruling.

She responded, I don’t want to go with my parents at all because I’m convinced that they will kill me.

The issue of whether she would go with her parents or any shelter home if they got separated after the current circumstances.

I’d like to live with Zaheer instead of going to any shelter homes. I would die if anyone attempted to keep Zaheer and I apart.

She said, “I have not sinned or done anything wrong. Why they continuing to conduct such crimes and appearing in court time and time again.

I however nikkahfied voluntarily. No one forced me to do this.

 

Next Story