Boris Johnson was Kyiv’s darling

Boris Johnson has been a fervent supporter of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s onslaught .

His resignation fuels concerns that the UK’s $4.6 billion in aid to Ukraine may decrease.

Kyiv needs a prime minister willing to help a country thousands of miles away, given Britain’s high costs.

Advertisement

Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday. His decision soothed Westminster following a historic government rebellion.

Johnson has been a fervent supporter of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s onslaught. His departure fueled concerns that the UK’s $4.6 billion in aid to Ukraine this year may decrease.

Ukraine has the support of the West. Johnson was a significant ally in Kyiv. He was one of the first world leaders to visit Kyiv in April. Then he returned last month, startling everyone.

Johnson and Zelensky are buddies. Zelensky grieved Johnson’s departure.

“Sad news, indeed. I, and all of Ukraine,” Zelensky told Johnson this Thursday, according to his office. “We have no doubt Britain’s backing will be maintained, but your leadership and charisma stood out,” Zelensky continued.

Syracuse University political science professor Glyn Morgan questioned Johnson’s objectives.

Advertisement

If you were cynical, you would think Johnson’s support for Ukraine was a dishonest ploy to divert from his business ties with Russia and diminishing popularity in the UK.

Also Read Assassination suspect admits targeting Shinzo Abe: Japanese police The killer of former prime minister Shinzo Abe admitted targeting the politician....

“If you’re sentimental, you may think Johnson supported Ukraine because Brits love the underdog. Johnson’s a romantic hero.”

The Ukraine conflict might drag on. Kyiv couldn’t defend itself without Western help.

Kyiv needs a prime minister willing to help a country thousands of miles away, given Britain’s high cost of living.