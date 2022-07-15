Buffalo market reopens following mass shooting

Buffalo, New York grocery store where 10 Black people however killed reopened.

The 20-year-old business was fixed up. About 75% of its personnel are back.

A federal grand jury accused Payton Gendron of hate crimes that carry the death penalty.

On Friday, the New York grocery store Buffalo market where 10 Black people were killed by a White man reopened.

Two months after the shooting, a Buffalo market offered a minute of silence and prayer.

Still, opinions vary on whether the store reopened too soon after the disaster.

John Persons, president of Tops, said Thursday that the company started hearing from individuals the day after the massacre and that most people in the vicinity and store employees needed and wanted the store to reopen.

Persons stated, “We wanted to hear from folks in the neighborhood, the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood, and the immediate community.”

People reported everything, however, “stripped to the studs” and replaced with “fresh stuff” and new equipment.

Mark Talley, the 33-year-old son of Geraldine Talley, one of the people killed in Buffalo, wanted Tops to shuttered and dedicated to all the dead.

“But that’s giving up,” he said. “Don’t believe the east side of Buffalo is weak. I don’t want us to weaken. Fix it.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, “The Justice Department is well cognizant of the threat white nationalist violence poses to the American people and to American democracy.”

We will keep working to stop hate crimes, support communities terrorized by them, and bring perpetrators accountable.

Later, Garland will determine whether to seek the death penalty.

