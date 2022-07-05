Bushra Iqbal Shares Cute Video Of Her Daughter

Bushra Iqbal, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first wife, shared a heart-warming video in honor of him.

The former TV host passed away on June 9, 2022.

The host’s untimely demise has shocked his followers, the general public, and his closest family. The televangelist’s family is still reeling from the shock and sadness of his tragic passing.

Dr. Bushra Iqbal shared a lovely photo of Dr. Aamir Liaquat and his adorable daughter Dua Aamir.

She shared a film of him interviewing his gorgeous daughter Dua, who was a young child in the clip from one of his broadcasts.

The video also has captions by Bushra Iqbal. “Unforgettable Memories” is what she penned. Fans of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain appreciated the adorable video, but some also found it depressing.

Fans claimed that seeing any of their children’s fathers’ memories after his death causes them sorrow. Many supporters expressed their heartbreak at Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s silent departure.

For his Maghfirah, several other people prayed. Most of her admirers complimented Dr. Bushra Iqbal for holding him close to her heart.

One supporter said that she didn’t care about him while he was alive, while other supporters responded to her on social media by saying that while Dr. Aamir Liaquat (too) did make a few mistakes, no one can contest the strength of his bond with his children.