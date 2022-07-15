A grass fire in northern California has destroyed 12 buildings.

The Peter Fire has grown to 304 acres.

Since January 1, 36,578 wildfires have burned 5,179,043 acres

Advertisement

Officials say that a grass fire in northern California forced people to leave their homes and destroyed 12 buildings.

On Friday, the Shasta County Fire Department and the CAL FIRE Shasta Trinity Unit said that the Peter Fire has grown to cover 304 acres.

As the fire grew on Thursday afternoon and threatened a sanctuary for tortoises. Officials said that difficult terrain and weather made it hard to fight the fire.

The fire started in the middle of the afternoon, just south of Redding, according to CAL FIRE, which is the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It wasn’t clear right away how many of the burned buildings however homes. But the Redding Record Searchlight said that at least three homes however set on fire.

The fire came close to the Tortoise Acres sanctuary for a short time. The sanctuary posted a video of the fire and pictures of people putting tortoises into cars.

Advertisement

A high school in the area however set up as an evacuation center. The reason for the Peter Fire is still being looked into.

The National Interagency Fire Center says that more than 6,200 firefighters and support staff however sent to incidents across the country.

Since January 1, 36,578 wildfires have burned 5,179,043 acres. It is a lot more than the 10-year average of 29,931 wildfires that burned more than 2.7 million acres.

Also Read Joe Biden talks joint investment with Israel, India, UAE US President Joe Biden holds investment talks with Israel, India, UAE and...