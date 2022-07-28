Chinese police looking for suspect involved in mass shooting

Li Qiang allegedly killed three people and injured two others in a violent rampage on Tuesday.

China has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

The police are offering a reward of around $15,000 for information leading to Qiang’s arrest.

Advertisement

Police in China is looking for a suspect in a mass shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at South China Morning Post. the suspect, Li Qiang, allegedly killed three people and injured two others in a violent rampage on Tuesday, said officials.

The filming took place in the Chinese province of Sichuan.

The police are offering a reward of around $15,000 for information leading to Qiang’s arrest.

Qiang was a decorated police officer, but it is unclear whether he is still employed by the department. He received a bravery award last year after saving the lives of two drowning elderly people in two separate incidents.

His job as a cop is the obvious explanation for his possession of a firearm; China has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

China, like other world economic powers, is facing internal financial problems as the global market downturn affects its real estate.

Advertisement

Because of pressures in the real estate sector and “frustrations” in the banking industry, China’s economic recovery may face a greater uphill battle than Beijing would like the world to believe.

“China’s economy has been slowing for quite some time,” Craig Singleton, a fellow at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital. “What we’re witnessing now is a rapid economic slowdown.”

Economists are unable to make sense of China’s current economic situation: GDP data showed a sharp slowdown in Q2, but the Hang Seng recently hit a three-month high, which some analysts hailed as a sign of recovery.

Read More News On

Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.



End of Article