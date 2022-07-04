Christopher McQuarrie wishes Tom Cruise 60th birthday.

Christopher has released a never-before-seen stunt photo of the actor.

Picture was most likely taken during the filming of the next seventh Mission: Impossible film.

In honour of Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie has released a never-before-seen stunt photo of the actor. Tom can be seen dangling from a flying red aircraft in the picture.

As per rumours, the picture was most likely taken during the filming of the next seventh Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part One, the penultimate instalment in the franchise.

Hollywood star is renowned for performing the riskiest movie stunts himself. When French journalist Didier Allouch questioned the Top Gun: Maverick star live at a Q&A session at Cannes Film Festival this year, he said, “You are a family man with children! Why perform [the tricks yourself]?

Would you ask Gene Kelly why he choreographs his own dances, Cruise retorted?

Cruise was seen filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible 8 last year. He was captured on camera escalating from the cockpit of an aircraft to its wing while it was 2,000 feet in the air.

Happy 60th Birthday, Tom. pic.twitter.com/IfWUguhM7c — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 3, 2022

In Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2017, Cruise also infamously fractured his ankle while leaping from one building to another, then jumped back up and finished the scene.

Cruise reportedly trained for a full year for the stunt in Mission: Impossible 7 where he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and into a valley in Norway.

In other films in the series, Cruise has scaled Australian cliffs using only his hands, held onto a flying object, and scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest structure in the world.

The first instalment of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be released in 2023.

