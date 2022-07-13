Dallas canvassing parents about requiring transparent bags

Dallas Independent School District could require clear backpacks.

Parents were sent a survey about the matter.

Students can store makeup or pencil pouches in bags that aren’t clear.

Advertisement

A local newspaper suggests the Dallas Independent School District could decide this month to require clear bags. On Tuesday, parents were emailed a survey about the matter.

Dallas said that the proposed backpack restriction was unintentionally placed on the district’s website Monday and then taken down. This means that parents can give input on the rule.

After a student was killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde earlier this year, schools across the state are looking at additional safety practices. District spokesperson Robin Harris told the station that the district has been thinking about the new policy.

All schools in the district would have to adopt clear backpacks instead of mesh ones. Students can store makeup or pencil pouches that aren’t clear in their clear backpacks.

Kari Poulson, a district parent, told the station that she took the survey and now feels the notion makes sense.

“I thought it could help the more I thought about it. Anything might be useful “she informed me. “I have no problem with clear backpacks if they want them.”

Advertisement

Parents can comment on what they think about the policy, but the district superintendent and administration will decide if it will be implemented.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan’s popularity has reached all-time low Since their fairytale Royal Wedding in Windsor in 2018, the Duke and...