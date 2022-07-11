Darlings starring Alia Bhatt, debuts an intriguing teaser

Darlings will be on Netflix on August 5.

It stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

The film is about a mother and daughter who find love and courage in trying times.

So far, Alia Bhatt has had a wonderful year. She has a big list of things to do and is a producer when not acting. Her upcoming Netflix project Darlings is a dark comedy. The first Darlings teaser is out, and we’re thrilled.

The dark comedy featuring Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew is set in a Mumbai suburb. The film is written and directed by Jasmeet K. Reen and is about a mother and daughter who find love and courage in trying times.

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma meet for the first time. Both get married. But suspicions, secrets, and dangerous plans soon arise. Vijay worries that his best friend Roshan Mathew may not be loyal. Tension rises.

Even if Vijay Varma looks murky, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah are being looked at. But their dialogue with the cop is amusing.

The women sound brighter than the officer when they say, “The killing was just in our heads.” Alia Bhatt indicates in the Darlings teaser, set to the Frog and the Scorpion, that she may not be as simple as she wants us to think.

The movie Darlings will be on Netflix on August 5.