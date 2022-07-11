Death toll from three days of rain in Karachi rises to 14

Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area received 102.7mm over the past 24 hours.

Met office’s Sardar Sarfraz said, “There is a powerful monsoon system.

Its currents from the Arabian Sea are coming into Karachi”.

Karachi has endured three days of rain, and 14 people have died.

Since Thursday, severe rain in the city has produced mayhem and at least 14 people have died in separate accidents.

At least six individuals perished Friday due to rain, according to sources.

Karachi’s first monsoon rains began on Monday and increased heavier on the fifth day.

Most towns and cities however also flooded.

The MET says there’s still a monsoon system above Karachi. Because of this, different portions of the port city will continue to get mild to heavy rain during Eid.

The Met office's Sardar Sarfraz said, "There is a powerful monsoon system, and its currents from the Arabian Sea are coming into Karachi and other regions of Sindh."

In the same time period, it rained 53 mm in the old airport region, 46 mm at PAF Faisal Base, 38.8 mm at Jinnah Terminal, 28.4 mm on Karachi University Road, and 25.5 mm in Quaidabad, 20.4 mm in Nazimabad, and 15 mm in Gadap Town.

While electricity was switched off in numerous places when it rained.