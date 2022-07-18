Deepika talked about the importance of mental health and the need for a mental health professional on sets.

Deepika discussed the significance of mental health and the need for a mental health specialist on set in a throwback interview. Deepika Padukone responded, “understanding and empathy” when asked how far she believed Indian cinema needed to go in its portrayal of mental health and how it could do so. She stated that if an actor were portraying a character with a physical ailment, for instance, they would conduct study and exercise due diligence to determine precisely how to portray the character’s condition. The same consideration must be provided to those with mental problems. She believes that performers, writers, and directors should not wing it.

Deepika Padukone further added that one thing she personally hoped in the next few years was to have a therapist present on the film sets. She appealed, “We have a doctor on set.

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale.