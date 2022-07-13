Denver passengers evacuated amid smoke and fire reports

Smoke indicated that the brakes may have overheated, so some passengers used the slides to exit the plane.

The Denver Fire Department reported that the tiny fire was promptly put out.

Denver International Airport reported travelers on a United Airlines flight from Kansas City, Missouri, to Denver, Colorado, had to be hurried from the plane on Tuesday after reports of smoke and fire under the plane.

According to the airport, no one however wounded. United Airlines said in a statement, “United flight 1658 from Kansas City landed normally in Denver and went to the gate.”

Adrian Hartwell, who was on the jet, filmed people coming off and the flight staff ordering them to leave their bags on board.

“Don’t bring your baggage! Follow this way!” In the footage, you can hear flight attendants yelling.

“As we landed, the pilot urged us to get off the plane over the intercom. After that, flight attendants hustled everyone off the plane “he stated.

Hartwell claimed it took about a minute and a half to get off the plane.

