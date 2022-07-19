Bhumi Pednekar is one of the actresses in Bollywood with the most promise.

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the actresses in Bollywood with the most promise. She made her first movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2015. The story of Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sandhya, played by Bhumi Pednekar, was like a ride on a roller coaster. With its unusual plots, the movie broke a lot of stereotypes and was a big hit with fans. Did you know, though, that actress Seema Pahwa helped Bhumi learn how to play Sandhya? Let’s find out more.

Sharat Katariya hired lady Seema Pahwa as her tutor before the film. She added: “When she originally invited me over, she advised me to wear something Indian. When I arrived, she said, “Tie your dupatta.” Start washing the kitchen utensils. That shattered the ice between us. She wanted me to be that girl. We never performed lines or scenes; we discussed life. Different. She taught me housework. Through her and my experiences, we formed the persona around Sharat’s painting. Language was also improved.”

Bhumi concluded by saying that over a period of a few months, they created a girl who was in tandem with what Sharat wanted. And later, because Bhumi and Seema’s chemistry was so crackling, Sharat requested her to play her mother in the film. “She happily obliged. Since then, we have had a beautiful journey. I have worked with her as much as I have worked with Ayushmann. Luckily, every time we have collaborated, our films have done beautifully,” Bhumi said.

Apart from Bhumi, Ayushmann and Seema Pahwa, Dum Laga Ke Haisha also stars Sanjay Mishra, Sheeba Chaddha, and Alka Amin in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Sharat Katariya and was bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The movie was released on February 27, 2015.