Diplomacy is the greatest approach to stop Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon

Biden: Diplomacy is still the best way to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

The President said Thursday that the US “won’t wait forever” for Iran’s response.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hated Obama.

President Biden vows Iran won’t get a nuclear weapon. Diplomacy is still the best way to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, he said.

“This is a fundamental security issue for both Israel and the U.S.,” Biden said during a Jerusalem news conference.

I think diplomatic techniques are best. We’ll remain cooperating with Israel to tackle Iran’s other threats in the region, like terrorism, its ballistic missile program, and equipping terrorists and their proxies, like Hezbollah.

Friday, Trump will tell Saudi leaders. “We mean what we say about Iran and showing the Saudis and others”

Biden tried to rescue Trump’s 2018 Iran nuclear deal. Middle East friends need him to stop Iran. Israelis did not like the last nuclear deal with Iran.

The president will meet Netanyahu. Both are nearly 40. Young Biden met him.

Men haven’t always gotten along. Netanyahu hated Obama. Obama felt the same way, and Biden was humiliated when Israel announced more settlement homes in 2010.

They’re pals. “We want to stress that the U.S.-Israeli relationship is about the two countries and their strategic alliance, not their presidents,” Chief said.

Biden will also meet US Maccabiah Games athletes. He’ll monitor openings.

