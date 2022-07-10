Dutch farmers block roads with tractors and burn hay bales to protest.

The government wants to cut nitrogen and ammonia emissions by 50% by 2030.

They have also targeted distribution centres, emptying shelves.

Dutch farmers organize “Freedom Convoy” They’re blocking roads with tractors and burning hay bales to protest the government’s emissions plan, which might close farms.

“President? Because the nation is burning, farmers detest the government.” The Guardian quotes a protest leader in Eerbeek.

Last month, 40,000 Dutch protested nitrogen and ammonia emission cuts. After weeks, nationwide protests continue.

Farmers say they’re protesting to force a referendum, not to annoy neighbours and consumers.

To improve air, land, and water quality, the Dutch government wants to cut nitrogen and ammonia emissions by 50% by 2030. Reduce farm fertilisers and animal numbers by 30%.

Food production is high. Fruit, vegetables, dairy, and meat will export $97 billion in 2020.

Dairy farmer Jaap Zegwaard however quizzed about farming. “Don’t bother,” he said. “Many worries. Agriculture is unimportant.”

The tractor convoys honour Canada’s Freedom Convoys, which challenged coronavirus immunisation restrictions.

However, the reporters reported protesting Dutch fishermen. Last week, ships closed Harlingen’s port.

Mick Jagger yelled at Dutch farmers at an Amsterdam concert on Thursday.

Common are peaceful protests. People cleared a route for two funeral processions during a demonstration 90 kilometres east of Amsterdam. The Guardian said farmers fed police.