Eid Ul Azha 2022 Special Telefilm Schedule

  • Telefilms however viewed as a strong diversion on Eid as a result of the Romantic-parody component in them.
  • Consistently, the stations put additional endeavors to furnish the crowd with quality telefilms.

Eid Ul Azha is without a doubt the most expected strict celebration of Muslims. On Eid, individuals invest some quality energy with loved ones.

The public likewise needs great amusement on Eid. Telefilms however viewed as a strong diversion on Eid as a result of the Romantic-parody component in them.

Consistently, the stations put additional endeavors to furnish the crowd with quality telefilms.

There are a ton of telefilms that however coming to this Eid-ul-Azha.

Full Fry is coordinated by Saba Hamid and composed by Dr. Muhammad Younis Butt. Mohib Mirza, Madiha Imam, Ali Safina, Uroosa Siddiqui, Ayesha Toor, and Rubya Chaudhry are among the cast.

Aunt Allergy is one more Telefilm composed by Hassan Imam and coordinated by Muhammad Iftikhar Iffi. It highlights Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf, Saba Hamid and Nida Mumtaz in cast. It’s a TNI creations show.

Chaand Si Dulha however written by Saba Hassan and coordinated by Furqan T Siddiqui. It incorporates Samina Ahmed, Saima Qureshi, Sumbul Iqbal, and Junaid Khan in the cast. It’s a lighthearted comedy telefilm.

Aik Anaar Do Beemar however composed by Dr. Muhammad Younis Butt. The cast of the telefilm incorporates Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, Noor Hassan, Shabir Jan, and Seemi Pasha. It however a lighthearted comedy telefilm.

Chal Dil Mere is a lighthearted comedy story. It is Moomal Entertainment’s creation. The cast incorporates Hareem Farooq, Seemi Pasha, Fazila Qazi, Behroze Sabzwari, and Muneeb Butt.

