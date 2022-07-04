Advertisement
England will reduce number of caregivers needed in nurseries

Articles
England will reduce number of caregivers needed in nurseries
The number of staff required to care for children at nurseries in England is to be cut, as part of reforms to the early education sector.

The children and families minister of the United Kingdom announced that each adult employee in English nurseries will be permitted to care for five children, up from the present maximum of four.

Will Quince stated on Monday that the change “may save money” for the sector and would align England with Scotland’s one-to-five ratio.

“It will be up to each particular setting… it’s a legal cap, it’s a maximum, and it’s designed to enable individual settings and providers the ability to provide high-quality care in a safe manner,” Quince told Sky News.

If providers embrace the adjustments and pass on the savings to parents, the new ratio could reduce the cost of this form of child care by up to 15%, according to the Department of Education.

The improvements, according to Quince, are “not a silver bullet for substantially decreasing the cost for parents – it’s more about flexibility for settings, which in the medium to long term could save money”.

The minister of children and family stated that providers were not required to adopt the new daycare ratio. “We’re offering them the choice to do so, which is why we’re doing a consultation, and I’m eager to hear the sector’s feedback.”

