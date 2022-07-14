Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
European city’s set temperature records in heat wave

European city’s set temperature records in heat wave

Articles
Advertisement
European city’s set temperature records in heat wave

European cities set temperature records in heat wave

Advertisement
  • Ourense, Spain, set a new record high on Tuesday: 43.2 C.
  • AEMET anticipates 45°C in the west and south of Spain (113 degrees Fahrenheit).
  • Portugal’s peak heat will shift north and east in the next few days.
Advertisement

Spain and Portugal broke temperature records on Wednesday. This is a European city’s peak heat wave.

Ourense, Spain, set a new record high on Tuesday: 43.2 C. (109.76 degrees Fahrenheit). Spain’s weather agency said so.

Max Herrera, a weather watcher, claimed Zamora set a record Wednesday (105.98 degrees Fahrenheit). Soria hit 38.7°C the same day (101.66 degrees Fahrenheit).

Lous, in central Portugal, hit 46.3 C (115.34 F) and Lisbon at 41.4 C. (106.52 degrees Fahrenheit). Not yet.

AEMET anticipates 45°C in the west and south of Spain (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Thursday will be Spain’s hottest day, AEMET said.

Similar to Portugal. Prime Minister Antonio Costa stated Thursday will be Portugal’s “worst weather day.” The administration must be “extremely cautious” to avoid similar disasters.

Advertisement

The Iberian Peninsula’s peak heat will shift north and east in the next few days.

Met Office issues a “rare” amber heat warning for July 17 Monday and Tuesday will see the mid-30s.

The UK’s record high temperature is 38.7°C (101.7°F), however, it could be beaten.

Met Office’s Rebekah Sherwin predicts 40-degree highs this weekend and beyond.

“Not just the heat-sensitive can be hurt. This causes sickness or death” Met Office: “More people in lakes, rivers, and coasts increases water safety issues.”

Also Read

Emmanuel Macron says France to do without Russian gas
Emmanuel Macron says France to do without Russian gas

French President Emmanuel Macron says France wants to be free of Russian...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story