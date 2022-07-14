European city’s set temperature records in heat wave

Ourense, Spain, set a new record high on Tuesday: 43.2 C.

Spain and Portugal broke temperature records on Wednesday. This is a European city’s peak heat wave.

Ourense, Spain, set a new record high on Tuesday: 43.2 C. (109.76 degrees Fahrenheit). Spain’s weather agency said so.

Max Herrera, a weather watcher, claimed Zamora set a record Wednesday (105.98 degrees Fahrenheit). Soria hit 38.7°C the same day (101.66 degrees Fahrenheit).

Lous, in central Portugal, hit 46.3 C (115.34 F) and Lisbon at 41.4 C. (106.52 degrees Fahrenheit). Not yet.

AEMET anticipates 45°C in the west and south of Spain (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Thursday will be Spain’s hottest day, AEMET said.

Similar to Portugal. Prime Minister Antonio Costa stated Thursday will be Portugal’s “worst weather day.” The administration must be “extremely cautious” to avoid similar disasters.

The Iberian Peninsula’s peak heat will shift north and east in the next few days.

Met Office issues a “rare” amber heat warning for July 17 Monday and Tuesday will see the mid-30s.

The UK’s record high temperature is 38.7°C (101.7°F), however, it could be beaten.

Met Office’s Rebekah Sherwin predicts 40-degree highs this weekend and beyond.

“Not just the heat-sensitive can be hurt. This causes sickness or death” Met Office: “More people in lakes, rivers, and coasts increases water safety issues.”

