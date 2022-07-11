Father of Parkland shooting victim criticized gun control bill

Manuel Oliver is the father of a Parkland shooting victim.

Oliver said he didn’t enjoy how the White House “celebrated” before Biden’s speech.

The event’s name is ridiculous, he said.

Manuel Oliver, the father of a Parkland shooting victim, halted President Biden’s mid-speech Monday. Oliver had already criticized the bill.

Oliver was booted out after shouting at Biden. He’s the father of Joaquin Oliver, who was slain at MSD.

Oliver tried to convince Biden to stop talking before he was arrested. “Sit down and listen,” Biden remarked on the South Lawn. Let me finish.

“Using “celebration” and “gathering” sounds like we’re having a party or wedding today. We all got invitations, but mothers in Uvalde just lost children in a school shooting “Oliver”

“What we’re passing isn’t enough, and you know what I’ve been preaching. Even the president wanted more, but that won’t happen. I wish this package contained more bills “He continued. “I’ll try to get more in these bills. Not the beginning or end. Many feel it’s only the beginning. This isn’t it. This event’s name is ridiculous. “We’re celebrating again in the White House” Not right.”