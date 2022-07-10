Advertisement
Florida lady dies days after dramatic SUV rescue

Florida lady dies days after dramatic SUV rescue

  • The unnamed woman died Friday after Tuesday’s crash in Oak Hill.
  • The car went off Maytown Road and into a ditch near Cedar Chase Road.
  • Body camera shows deputies, firefighters, and witnesses gathered around a wrecked car.
A local story says a Florida lady died after first responders and Good Samaritans flipped an SUV to save her after it crashed and became stuck in a water-filled ditch.

The unnamed Florida lady died Friday after Tuesday’s crash in Oak Hill, Orlando said.

Volusia County Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Davis said, “We don’t decide what happens to the patient, but they had a fighting chance.”

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office: The car went off Maytown Road and into a ditch near Cedar Chase Road. The SUV’s driver’s side however immersed in 3 feet of water. Unconscious, the driver remained inside.

A deputy’s body camera shows deputies, firefighters, and witnesses gathered around a wrecked car as a lady says, “She’s not reacting.”

“There’s someone in there,” says the deputy off-camera. “Can I flip this?”

Another says, “Someone’s underwater. Need assistance starting.”

When she was saved, she still had a pulse. She was in severe shape and taken to the Daytona Beach hospital.

