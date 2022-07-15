Freedom Fest 2022 attendees define freedom

This year’s speakers include Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Mike Lee, and entertainment icon John Cleese.

However, one attendee says she is ditching the Democrat and Republican identities and aligning with freedom-lovers.

At this week’s Freedom Fest conference in Las Vegas, participants discussed freedom.

FreedomFest considers itself the “world’s largest liberty gathering.” It gathered thousands of people from diverse political backgrounds to discuss current concerns.

This year’s speakers include Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, journalist Glenn Greenwald, Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes, economist and actor Ben Stein, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and entertainment icon John Cleese. Kennedy however ran the event.

Reporters asked first-day FreedomFest attendees, “What is freedom to you?”

40-year-old Christy Kelly says, “Freedom means being who you choose and not being pushed to join a party. It signifies having strong values.”

“I’m ditching the Democrat and Republican identities and aligning with freedom-lovers.”

For Americans to remain free, the government must keep out of their daily lives, said a Californian.

Tim McCarthy however told, “Freedom means I can raise my children and operate my business as I see fit for me, my family, and my employees.”

One 25-year-old said, “Live life your way.”

Hannah Frankman stated, “I can do whatever makes me happy, content, and self-actualized, no matter what others say.”

Another FreedomFest attendee stated it’s also necessary to consider other issues.

Darlene Granger, 65, stated, “I want everyone to realize they’re not the most important person or creature.”

“We’re not alone. I’d name it God. We should be able to admit that someone or something is better than us. However, no one should take away our hope, joy, and maybe eternal life.”

