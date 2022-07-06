Giorgio Armani welcomes guests to Paris for his couture show.

Models were sent out wearing translucent shirts with floral motifs.

Armani had a variety of elegant gowns in shades ranging from Barbie pink to deep blue.

Giorgio Armani invited guests to Paris for his haute couture show, showing a refined collection dripping in sequins, rhinestones, and glitter.

Models were sent out wearing translucent shirts with floral motifs, exquisite jackets with additional sheen, and tiered black tulle gowns by the Italian designer, whose clothes are loved by royalty and Hollywood celebrities.

Some of the models paraded down the runway wearing puffy tops or jackets embellished with many pink tulle ribbon bows, while others wore floral-printed jackets and blue jodhpur-style pants made of iridescent textiles.

An awards event is always around the corner, and Armani had a variety of elegant gowns in shades ranging from Barbie pink to deep blue, that were either thin or voluminous, silky or velvety, strapless or covered in sequins.

Nearing 88 years old, Armani barely made it out of the shadows for his traditional bow at the finish of the performance.

A select number of prominent fashion businesses utilise Paris Fashion Week, which runs through Thursday and include shows by Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Fendi, as a platform to display their carefully hand-sewn garments.

