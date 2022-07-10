Gov. Doug Ducey passes measure outlawing video recording

Filming within 8 feet of police in Arizona is a class 3 misdemeanor.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill Sunday prohibiting videotaping “police activity” within 8 feet.

Filming within 8 feet of police in Arizona is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, $500 in fines, and a year of probation. Officers must warn someone before prosecuting them.

The law describes police activities as detaining, questioning, summoning, and treating emotionally disturbed or disruptive people.

Critics believe authorities might ask anyone taping them to cease.

State Rep. John Kavanagh is a Republican who authored the bill. He says authorities wouldn’t approach someone filming beyond the 8-foot limit unless they were acting suspiciously. Arizona Mirror says so.

“I’ve filmed police officers doing their jobs, which makes me a suspicious person to the police. They forcefully ask why you’re recording “Mirror, Martin Quezada, state senator.

However, a year ago, President Joe Biden’s Justice Department stated it would investigate accusations that Phoenix police used too much force and mistreated homeless people. Still investigating.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at the time, “One of the Civil Rights Division’s top responsibilities is to ensure lawful, effective, transparent, and non-discriminatory police operations.” “Police officers must uphold the Constitution, civil rights laws, and treat individuals with respect.”