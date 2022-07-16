Hira Mani Slays In five Alluring Sarees

Hira Mani wears sarees on rainy days and Eid.

We look to celebrities for fashion inspiration. Hira Mani wears sarees on rainy days and Eid. We guessed Hira’s five looks.

Recently, she wore standout outfits. She strolled through the rain with six yards of ageless charm. The Kashf actress loves sarees and always looks lovely in them.

Hira enjoys coloring. The actress can easily wear vibrant sarees. Hira must have a magnificent assortment of sarees because she wears them so well.

Hira’s flowery organza saree made her look fresh. The organza saree had pink-and-purple flowers. Her saree and sleeveless net blouse made her look like a movie star.

When she wore a red and aubergine saree, we gasped. The diva wore an aubergine blouse with puffy sleeves that made the outfit look pricey. She donned a red saree with an organza design instead of pleats. Hira wore ethnic earrings and a gold chain with her dress.

Hira is rain-ready. The Galati girl style and fun inspire us. Her beauty is spellbinding. She wore a blue saree amid the rain.

Yellow sarees are the best. Hira’s clothing is colorful and entertaining. Raining in a sheer yellow saree is awesome. Even in rain, her flimsy saree makes her overheated.

This looks good! Hira Mani showed off her saree-wearing skills in a turquoise silk print. This silk saree’s turquoise and black color scheme are beautiful. The printed border enhances the saree’s charm. Her barefaced makeup was flawless.