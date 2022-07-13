Hirono under fire for remarks on Constitution

However, there’s no way to know what the Founding Fathers meant by interpreting the Constitution.

The comment came at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Critics cited the Constitution and The Federalist Papers as examples of the founders’ beliefs.

Advertisement

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, is being criticized for suggesting there’s no way to know what the Founding Fathers believed when interpreting the Constitution. Who knows what the Founding Fathers meant?

The comment came at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision last month. A clip of Hirono’s remarks sparked criticism on Twitter.

In the comments, chaos broke out as critics cited the “direct” language of the Constitution and The Federalist Papers as examples of the founders’ beliefs.

“Congress’ dumbest, least-read member. Federalist papers?” Buzz Petterson of RedState wrote it.

Dan O’Donnell also weighed in. Readers, he told Hirono.

Former Rhode Island congressional candidate Bob Lancia said Hirono should embarrassed, while Georgia Log Cabin Republicans said she must have “abysmally low” reading comprehension.

Advertisement

Nick Freitas, a Virginia delegate, and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump aide, also spoke out. Gorka called Hirono “dumb as rocks.”

Freitas wrote sarcastically, “Sure? If only they’d written their arguments and why in books, articles, and journals.”

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan are financially independent Prince Harry and Meghan the royal couple has hit a milestone. Two...