Horrific details are revealed when a 12-year-old girl wakes up to her father slitting her throat after killing her 3-year-old sibling

After it was stated that she woke up to find her father trying to slit her neck after killing her small sister, a 12-year-old girl managed to survive.

The youngster from Longwood, a neighbourhood north of Orlando, Florida, survived the ordeal by pretending to be dead.

Police claim that 39-year-old father Juan Bravo-Torres fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter at their house on Thursday morning before attacking his older daughter. He is now being held on counts of first-degree premeditated murder and attempted murder.

According to the arrest document seen by Fox 35 Orlando, the 12-year-old girl was asleep in her brother’s room when she was awakened by her father aiming for her throat.

At the time, the girl’s brother was away.

When the girl thought Bravo-Torres was going for her necklace, she grabbed her instead and stabbed her in the neck.

The child attempted to flee but saw her younger sister lying dead in the corridor as Bravo-Torres returned to get another knife.

According to the affidavit, when Bravo-Torres returned, the girl attempted to defend herself until eventually “acting dead” in the hopes that Bravo-Torres would put an end to the assault.

She “heard what seemed like he was cutting his throat” as the father brought both daughters into the bedroom and slit his own wrists.

She remained motionless until she believed her father had passed out, at which point she seized the knife that had been used in the assault to defend herself and went about a mile to the McDonald’s where her mother worked.

Longwood police were notified when the girl told her mother what had transpired.

“At that age, being assaulted with a knife while you were asleep, seeing your younger sister in such bad shape, fending against your father, and thinking, “How am I going to get out of this?” She left the house when he lost consciousness and went to where she knew her mother was, and it’s amazing, “Sgt. Derek Chenoweth of the Longwood police remarked at a press conference.

This 12-year-old made a choice that “grown adults may not have been able to make, and she did that, and she’s alive today because of the decisions that she made.”

When police got to the scene at 5.40am, they discovered Bravos-Torres seriously hurt and the three-year-old girl dead.

Police added that after discovering a significant amount of blood inside the house, they started looking for any injured people. “Officers discovered a male suspect in the restroom who had sustained severe torso injuries. This person was not conscious. In the same bathroom, officers discovered a female kid who appeared to have died. She was about 3 years old.

After being taken to the hospital in a hurry, both Bravos-Torres and the girl are stated to be in serious but stable condition.

Bravos-Torres is detained at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility and is now under arrest.