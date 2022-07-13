Hundreds of migrants flood southern border as crisis worsens

Hundreds of illegal immigrants crossed the southern border in Texas.

Wednesday, hundreds of illegal immigrants crossed the southern border in Texas. This was one of the largest groups to surge into the U.S. in recent months, and it was a stark example of the historic crisis at the southern border.

At the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, “coyotes” guided hundreds of illegal border crossers into the water. Fox News received footage of this.

Federal authorities informed that 2,258 migrants crossed the border unlawfully in the Del Rio Sector on Tuesday. Over seven days, more than 13,000 persons traversed the sector.

The terrible numbers give a view into the problem, which doesn’t seem to be getting better as migrants from Cuba and Venezuela keep coming into the U.S.

More than 239,000 migrants were seen in May alone. Customs and Border Protection has not yet issued June data (CBP).

The issue got worse after Biden took office last year, and the numbers have stayed high since. Republicans blame the Trump administration’s dismantling of policies during his time in office and its and Democrats’ calls for amnesty.

The Biden administration has focused on what it considers the “root causes” of the crisis, such as poverty, violence, and climate change. The White House thinks the problem is regional and has asked other countries for help.

