Ileana D’Cruz enjoys beach holiday in Maldives 

Ileana D’Cruz posted a picture of herself in a colourful bikini set enjoying a beach vacation in the Maldives on Instagram. In the picture, the star showed off her beach body and her bare face.

Many Bollywood stars are taking a break from their busy lives in the city by going on vacation to London, the Maldives, or New York. Ileana D’Cruz, an actress, is also one of them. The star flew to the island nation to relax on its white-sand beaches and clear blue waters. She also hung out with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and their friends, who were there to celebrate the birthday of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor. Their pictures will make you want to pack your bags and go on a trip with your friends to a beautiful place.

Ileana posted a new clip from the Maldives on her Instagram page on Monday and asked her followers a funny rhetorical question. The actor posted the photo with the caption, “Did you even go on a beach vacation if you didn’t take a selfie in a bikini?” We agree with Ileana, then. A beach vacation isn’t complete without a bikini photoshoot for social media.

Ileana is wearing a printed bikini while she relaxes at her resort. The star posed on a lounge chair while wearing the swimsuit. The bikini top has black halter spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a cropped hem that shows off her midriff.

The beach look was finished with a pair of bottoms that matched the top and had side ties, a low waist, and high cut-outs on the legs. The bikini set also has a print with different colours, like yellow, orange, purple, black, and white. Ileana finished off her look with black-framed, tinted sunglasses, a clean face, and loose hair.

Earlier, Ileana posted a group beach photoshoot with Katrina Kaif, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh, Isa Kaif, Karishma Kohli, and Sunny Kaushal, along with a purple heart emoji. She wore a hot pink, breezy beach cover-up for the photo, which showed the whole group smiling brightly for the camera.

