Indian police detained the perpetrators of gruesome murder

In response to the murder of a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan over the weekend, Indian police made more arrests. This incident raised tensions between the Hindu majority and Muslim minority.

The murder however committed, according to two Muslim males who recorded the incident and posted it online,

In retaliation for the victim’s backing of a politician’s insulting remarks about the Prophet Mohammed. Kanhaiya Lal Teli, the victim however accused of posting on social media in support of Nupur Sharma who made remarks derogatory to Islam.

According to Prafulla Kumar, a top police official located in Udaipur. “We have now apprehended the two masterminds, and previously we had detained two persons who perpetrated the horrible murder.”

Internet access however gradually restored, according to Kumar. Security officers were still on high alert.

The Supreme Court of India’s judges ruled on Friday that Sharma must apologize to the entire country for her remarks. This exacerbated religious tensions in India, enraged Muslim countries, and strained diplomatic relations.

Aarti Singh is the main regional police official. She stated that five people however arrested in connection with the murder of the pharmacist.

Muslims who live three kilometers away from the tailor’s store reported feeling uneasy and fearing a social and commercial boycott by influential Hindus living in Udaipur.

The community shouldn’t be held accountable for the deed of two people. According to Mohammad Farukh

The incident was extremely condemnable. It is further noted that it was against both Indian law and Islamic tenets.