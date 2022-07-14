Advertisement
  • Iqrar-ul-Hassan Speaks About Dua Zehra Case
Iqrar-ul-Hassan Speaks About Dua Zehra Case

Articles
Iqrar-ul-Hassan Speaks About Dua Zehra Case

  • Hassan recently broadcast a video message on his official YouTube channel.
  • A gang has apparently kidnapped Dua Zehra.
  • Iqrar said, “I’ll have proof soon”. 
Dua Zehra’s situation becomes more intriguing as stunning details emerge. Anchor Iqrar-ul-Hassan recently expressed stunning things regarding Dua Zehra.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan recently broadcast a video message on his official YouTube channel in which he said, “I haven’t mentioned anything regarding Dua Zehra’s case until now because I didn’t have proof, but now I’ll share some alarming details.”

A gang has apparently kidnapped Dua Zehra. Zaheer hasn’t sold Dua Zehra since her parents posted the news on social media and went to court.

I know many individuals like Zaheer who deceive ladies like Dua Zehra into prostitution and other horrible things.

Dua’s parents did well by bringing it up on social media and protecting her. Iqrar said, “I’ll have proof soon.”

Iqrar said, “I worked hard so Dua Zehra could see her parents this Eid. Even her parents consented to meet her, and I informed Zaheer’s family that everything would be done according to their preferences, but they objected, stating Dua hates her parents.

“I realized something was wrong. In future videos, I’ll prove they’re all lying.

I’ll talk about this so no other female falls into Zaheer and his pals’ trap like Dua Zehra did.

He prayed, “May Allah protect every daughter in our country.”

Iqrar-ul-Hassan wears Jinnah cap on Shan-e-Ramzan alongside his wife
Iqrar-ul-Hassan wears Jinnah cap on Shan-e-Ramzan alongside his wife

Iqrar-ul-Hassan is a notable Pakistani journalist and TV host. He is well-known...

