Iqrar Ul Hassan Surprising Revelation Regarding Dua Zehra Future

A member of Zaheer’s gang assured Sar E Aam that Dua Zehra’s murder will appear self-inflicted.

They’re plotting to kill each other and say everyone Dua killed herself because of them.

Iqrar urged police, judges, and high-level government officials to look into it.

Iqrar Ul Hassan is a veteran reporter and anchor. He’s recently taken over Dua Zehra.

Now he’s investigating. It’s Pakistan’s most talked-about case, and daily developments complicate it.

The host recently shared alarming news about Dua Zehra.

Iqrar’s Vlog: “Team Sar E Aam was researching Dua Zehra when they made a stunning discovery.



Also, Dua Zehra continuously says the same sentence “Zaheer is my life. Without him, I’ll die.” This is a statement Dua Zehra makes to make her death look like suicide.

Added: “We’ll drop the case because of Dua’s stunning revelation. It’s a difficult topic.

The individual who performed the Nikkah ceremony is also in jail, and thank goodness the court hasn't released him.

Think about how big the gang is if Nikkah is in jail. All of these discoveries illustrate the gang’s larger sources.

Iqrar Ul Hassan said “A child’s life is in jeopardy”

He stated the situation must be properly examined because a life is at stake. He blamed Zaheer and his friends if anything happened to Dua.

People are interested in anchor posts after shocking revelations. They think the court and government should act soon.