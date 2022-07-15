Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Iqrar Ul Hassan Surprising Revelation Regarding Dua Zehra Future
Iqrar Ul Hassan Surprising Revelation Regarding Dua Zehra Future

Iqrar Ul Hassan Surprising Revelation Regarding Dua Zehra Future

Articles
Advertisement
Iqrar Ul Hassan Surprising Revelation Regarding Dua Zehra Future

Iqrar Ul Hassan Surprising Revelation Regarding Dua Zehra Future

Advertisement
  • A member of Zaheer’s gang assured Sar E Aam that Dua Zehra’s murder will appear self-inflicted.
  • They’re plotting to kill each other and say everyone Dua killed herself because of them.
  • Iqrar urged police, judges, and high-level government officials to look into it.
Advertisement

Iqrar Ul Hassan is a veteran reporter and anchor. He’s recently taken over Dua Zehra.

Now he’s investigating. It’s Pakistan’s most talked-about case, and daily developments complicate it.

The host recently shared alarming news about Dua Zehra.

Iqrar’s Vlog: “Team Sar E Aam was researching Dua Zehra when they made a stunning discovery.


A member of Zaheer’s gang assured Sar E Aam that Dua Zehra’s murder will appear self-inflicted.

Advertisement

Also, Dua Zehra continuously says the same sentence “Zaheer is my life. Without him, I’ll die.” This is a statement Dua Zehra makes to make her death look like suicide.

Added: “We’ll drop the case because of Dua’s stunning revelation. It’s a difficult topic.

They’re plotting to kill each other and say everyone Dua killed herself because of them. The individual who performed the Nikkah ceremony is also in jail, and thank goodness the court hasn’t released him.

Think about how big the gang is if Nikkah is in jail. All of these discoveries illustrate the gang’s larger sources.

Iqrar Ul Hassan said “A child’s life is in jeopardy”

Iqrar urged police, judges, and high-level government officials to look into it.

Advertisement

He stated the situation must be properly examined because a life is at stake. He blamed Zaheer and his friends if anything happened to Dua.

People are interested in anchor posts after shocking revelations. They think the court and government should act soon.

Also Read

Another petition in SHC for recovery of Dua Zehra
Another petition in SHC for recovery of Dua Zehra

Father of Dua Zehra files another petition in SHC The petition demands...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles 'doesn't want to give up' on Prince Harry
King Charles 'doesn't want to give up' on Prince Harry
Gerard Butler recalls how he
Gerard Butler recalls how he "almost killed" Hilary Swank while filming
Prince Harry 'in the driving seat' over his decision to leave the Firm
Prince Harry 'in the driving seat' over his decision to leave the Firm
Margot Robbie recalled asking ‘Babylon’ director to ‘tone down’ drugs
Margot Robbie recalled asking ‘Babylon’ director to ‘tone down’ drugs
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Republic Day in Pathaan style
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Republic Day in Pathaan style
Former CIA agent says Harry has made 'risk' in his statement
Former CIA agent says Harry has made 'risk' in his statement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story