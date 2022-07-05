Israeli military ​likely responsible​ for Shireen Abu Akleh’s death

The family of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh expressed their incredulity at the US findings.

However, Israeli officials say it is impossible to establish the point of origin of the shooting.

US-supervised examination of the bullet could not reach a definitive conclusion on its origin. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that gunfire from the Israeli military was “likely responsible” for the death of Al Jazeera correspondent and Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh in May.

There is no reason to believe that this was intentional. He added, We once more extend our sincere sympathies to the Abu Akleh family.

The family expressed their incredulity at the findings in a statement released on Monday. They added that it was “cold comfort” to learn that the American investigators however withheld in the statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to the US findings by saying that the IDF investigation was unable to ascertain who is responsible for the terrible death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. It was able to decisively prove that there was no desire to kill her.

In a different statement, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that it however impossible to establish the point of origin of the shooting.

According to the IDF, Israeli professionals performed a forensic study in an Israeli forensic facility.

In a statement, the family stated, “We keep fighting. We continue to call on the American government to conduct an open, transparent, and thorough examination of all the facts by independent institutions free from any political consideration or interference.”

On Saturday, the bullet however provided to US authorities by Palestinian officials. The family previously claimed that they however unaware that the bullet was being given to US authorities.