Ivana Trump, Ex-wife of former President Trump dies at 73

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dies at the age of 73.

Donald Trump calls her a “great manager.”

Ivana Trump declined his offer to be the Czech ambassador for “freedom.”

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, died in New York. All confused. She has three children, Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr.

“She died in NYC. Beautiful and motivating, she was popular. Her best kids are Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She made us proud. Ivana, RIP” Trump.

Eric Trump called his mother a “world-class athlete, stunning beauty, and caring mom and friend.”

She works for Trump. After Trump’s involvement with Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, the marriage split in 1992.

“Art of the Deal” declares Ivana Trump a “great manager.” He gave her Trump’s Castle in Atlantic City instead of a GM.

He said, “Running a casino is like playing games.” She’s helpful. They earned $14 million and a house in Greenwich.

In “The Trump Card,” Ivanka Trump said her mother “can’t sit still” “My folks. They had unique identities even when together but both liked life.”

She later remarried and traveled. She declined Trump’s offer to be a Czech ambassador since she had “freedom” and a “great life.”

“Trump suggested I be Czech ambassador. He told Ivana to take it. “- Trump “Freedom won. I choose. I economize.”

Why leave Miami in winter, Saint-Tropez in summer, and New York in spring and fall? Life rocks Thu’s update.

