Jayland Walker sister and attorney claim that the gun photo was fake

Jayland Walker sister and attorney claim that the gun photo was faked

Jayland Walker’s sister and a lawyer claimed that the photo that Akron police delivered showing a firearm recuperated from the vehicle of a Black man however organized.

Jayland Walker sister and a lawyer claimed that the photo that Akron police delivered showing a firearm recuperated from the vehicle of a Black man shot and killed by officials during a traffic stop was organized.

The division likewise delivered a photograph of a handgun, a stacked magazine and a clear wedding band.

“I never known him to claim a firearm of any kind whatsoever. The last thing I would envision him having with him was a weapon,” Walker’s sister,

Jada Walker told “I however not watching a ton of distributions and things since I would rather not see him in that light.”

At a public interview, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said that officials endeavored to stop Walker’s vehicle around 12:30 a.m. for unknown traffic and gear infringement.

A transportation division camera caught what gave off an impression of being a gag streak coming from the vehicle.

A few yelling officials with weapons drawn approach the easing back vehicle by walking. An individual wearing a ski veil leaves the traveler entryway and runs toward a parking garage.

There however total 8 officers. Their length of administration with Akron police goes from one-and-a-half to six years. Not a single one of them has a record of discipline, validated protests or lethal shootings, it said.