Jayland Walker sister and attorney claim that the gun photo was fake

- Jayland Walker’s sister and a lawyer claimed that the photo that Akron police delivered showing a firearm recuperated from the vehicle of a Black man however organized.
- This comes after the Akron Police Department delivered a video of the destructive June 27 shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.
Jayland Walker sister and a lawyer claimed that the photo that Akron police delivered showing a firearm recuperated from the vehicle of a Black man shot and killed by officials during a traffic stop was organized.
This comes after the Akron Police Department delivered a video of the destructive June 27 shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.
The division likewise delivered a photograph of a handgun, a stacked magazine and a clear wedding band.
“I never known him to claim a firearm of any kind whatsoever. The last thing I would envision him having with him was a weapon,” Walker’s sister,
Jada Walker told “I however not watching a ton of distributions and things since I would rather not see him in that light.”
At a public interview, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said that officials endeavored to stop Walker’s vehicle around 12:30 a.m. for unknown traffic and gear infringement.
A transportation division camera caught what gave off an impression of being a gag streak coming from the vehicle.
Read More: Texas teenagers killed after pool party turns violent
A few yelling officials with weapons drawn approach the easing back vehicle by walking. An individual wearing a ski veil leaves the traveler entryway and runs toward a parking garage.
There however total 8 officers. Their length of administration with Akron police goes from one-and-a-half to six years. Not a single one of them has a record of discipline, validated protests or lethal shootings, it said.
Read More News On
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.