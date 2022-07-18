Kajol preps for the adaptation of The Good Wife

Kajol is one of Bollywood’s most versatile and talented actors.

Kajol is one of Bollywood’s most versatile and talented actors. She blends in perfectly well in any genre and gives her unique touch to the character. While the lines between films, television shows, and OTT have blurred out, Kajol’s fans will get to see her in the digital space. Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Kajol collaborating with Disney+Hotstar for a web series. We have now learnt that Kajol will be seen in the adaptation of the American series, The Good Wife. While the series has gone on floors in Mumbai, the makers are yet to lock an apt title for it.

A source close to the situation said that Kajol will play the lawyer Alicia Florrick from The Good Wife again, and that she is already practising with a famous celebrity lawyer. Kajol will start filming early next month, and she is looking forward to it. The show’s digital debut is likely to happen at the end of December or the beginning of January of next year, depending on how its post-production goes. Disney+Hotstar also released a teaser earlier in the day to let people know that Kajol would be working with them.

Kajol shares her excitement about doing long-format content on OTT:

Speaking about it, Kajol said, “Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”