Kamli became Pakistan’s most trending film

Kamli is Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s new movie, which stars Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed.

The screenplay was written in English and went through multiple draughts.

Pakistanis were captivated by Kamli, and everyone likes Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s new movie, which stars Saba Qamar.

Sarmad Khoosat said, “Kamli became a band-aid for the wound Zindagi Tamasha left” while being congratulated in Cannes. Khoosat didn’t know how to handle anything after the world went down.

“We had already shot all of this video, so we decided to edit it. Since my office was closed, we moved the editing studio to my residence. Since we had so much time, my two editors and I camped out for months to edit it.

A police report was filed against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed after the mosque incident.

Because it had become such a personal effort for him, he was concerned about presenting it to others. But he had faith in his strategy of not utilizing a formula.

“I’m not suggesting my movies have wonderful stories, but at least with these two, I’ve tried not to follow a formula and instead follow my heart or the voice of a tale.”

The movie is held together by Kamli’s cinematography and writing. Khoosat stated Fatima Sattar, the new writer, had worked with him on Akhri Station as a colorist.

“I knew she could write, so when I had this idea, I called her and asked whether she thought it would be interesting. She answered yes straight away, and then a long voyage of draughts and overdrafts began.”

An interesting about Kamli’s work is that the screenplay was written in English and went through multiple draughts. Sattar composed the play in English first, then it was translated into Urdu and Punjabi.

